Bates, Sheila Marie
Bates, Sheila Marie

PORTAGE – Sheila Marie Bates, age 48, passed away peacefully at her home in Portage on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com).

A full obituary will be published in an upcoming edition.

