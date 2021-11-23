 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Batten, Allen C.
0 entries

Batten, Allen C.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAMP DOUGLAS - Allen C. Batten, 86, of rural Camp Douglas, died on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Tomah Health.

A celebration of Allen's life will be held on Friday, Nov. 26, at 4 p.m. at the SONNENBURG FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Maxine Gray, formerly of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Shennington, and now of Calvary Lutheran Church, Minocqua, will be officiating.

In keeping with Al's wish to "serve them some good food" and the Batten Family Tradition of eating well at any gathering, there will be a reception at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2020 E. Juneau St., Tomah, immediately following the funeral home service. Casual wear (even hunting clothes) is totally acceptable.

Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Batten, Allen C.

Allen C. Batten

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

EU to stop using animals in research

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News