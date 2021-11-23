Batten, Allen C.

CAMP DOUGLAS - Allen C. Batten, 86, of rural Camp Douglas, died on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Tomah Health.

A celebration of Allen's life will be held on Friday, Nov. 26, at 4 p.m. at the SONNENBURG FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Maxine Gray, formerly of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Shennington, and now of Calvary Lutheran Church, Minocqua, will be officiating.

In keeping with Al's wish to "serve them some good food" and the Batten Family Tradition of eating well at any gathering, there will be a reception at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2020 E. Juneau St., Tomah, immediately following the funeral home service. Casual wear (even hunting clothes) is totally acceptable.

