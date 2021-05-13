Batten, Thomas L.

PORTAGE – Thomas Lee "Bluto" Batten, 74, of Portage, Wis., passed away May 11, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital from heart failure.

Thomas was born on Nov. 11, 1946, in Moline, Ill., to parents Margaret E. Anderson-Batten and Robert E. Batten, who preceded him in death.

Tom served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968, after which he achieved a mechanist certification at the Arsenal and then transferred over to John Deere Harvester, from where he retired in 2006.

Tom enjoyed riding motorcycles, wintering in Florida, spending time with his family, and checking out all the restaurants in the area.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy (O'Neill) Batten; his brothers, Larry, Kenny, and Paul; grandchildren, Alexandria Pearce, Cole Westeen, Mikayla Spears, and Ashley Durbin; great-grandchildren, June Durbin and Cora Sparks; and many extended family members and friends.

Tom has been a life member of the Illinois Harley Hog group, a Florida Moose member, and a 22-year member of the Masons.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Silvis Ill. Greenview Cemetery.