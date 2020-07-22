Bauer, Mary Jane (Kiefer)

BROWNSVILLE - Mary Jane (Kiefer) Bauer, who recently reached her goal of attaining her 90th birthday, passed away surrounded by her children on July 21, 2020.
Mary Jane was born in Hartford, Wis., to Elmer and Cecelia (Stefan) Kiefer on June 9, 1930. Mary Jane was a 1951 graduate of St. Agnes School of Nursing in Fond du Lac, Wis. While in nursing school, she met her husband, Rudy. They married on Sept. 29, 1951 at St. Killian Catholic Church in Hartford, Wis., and were married for almost 65 years when Rudy, her devoted husband, passed away on Aug. 21, 2016. Together with her husband, she was owner and operator of Rudmar Farms in Leroy, Wis. Mary Jane was also a Registered Nurse at the Ries-Friedrich Brownsville Clinic for many years.
Mary Jane was a longtime member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Leroy and was a member of the Christian Mothers' Society. She loved going on outings with her family and friends, seeing her great-grandkids on the ball field or facetiming on her iPhone, which she learned how to operate independently just recently.
Mary Jane is survived by her children, Gail (Dr.Jeff) Schauer of Fitchburg, Nancy (Joe Bohlman) Bauer of Watertown, Steven ( Sara Mills) Bauer of Juneau, Marcia (Kurt) Krieser of Mayville, Michael ( Kate LaRocque) Bauer of Madison, John (Holly) Bauer of West Bend, and Thomas (Vannak Tann) Bauer of Washington,D.C.; her sister, Margaret ( Vincent) Wisniewski of Florida; her grandchildren, Bradley (Erin) Schauer, Matthew ( Shelley) Schauer, Laura Bacon, Ryan Bacon, Rachael Bauer, Sara ( Dan Decker), Kory (Alison) Krieser, Miles Bauer, Ava Bauer, Jack Bauer, Chloe Bauer, Vivian Bauer, and Cecelia Bauer; her great-grandchildren, Callie, Airabelle, Paxton, Sullivan, Crosby, Rudy, Paul and Maggie; and other relatives and friends.
Beside her husband, Mary Jane is preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Norbert and Monica (Wild) Bauer; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Marie Bauer, Erna (Alvin) Malterer, Alice (Ralph) Gindt, LaVerne (Jerome) Clark; and her granddaughter, Jessica. Memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Catholic Church or specifically for Masses for Mary Jane.
Private services will be held by the immediate family at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in LeRoy with Father Tom Biersack presiding. Burial will take place at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery in LeRoy.
Koepsell Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com
