Baumann, DonnaMae A. (Steger)

MAYVILLE - After almost five years of valiantly fighting duodenal adenocarcinoma, DonnaMae A. Baumann, 70, of Mayville, entered her heavenly home on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, while holding the hand of her soulmate, Glenn.

DonnaMae was born the daughter of Jerome and LaVerna (Krueger) Steger on Dec. 28, 1950, at the family homestead in Mayville, Wis. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Glenn Baumann, on Oct. 14, 1967, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville.

DonnaMae lived life to the fullest, and her greatest loves were her family and her faith. She attended Mayville High School, where she met and married her one true love, Glenn, and she was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for all of her married life. DonnaMae worked hard to provide for her family, working full-time at John Deere Inc. before retiring after 30 years of faithful service as an assembler. During this time, she also worked meticulously alongside Glenn to make their automotive and towing venture, Glenn's Service, a valued Mayville business for many years. DonnaMae further worked hard to help each of her children with their own ventures through life, always sharing her vast business knowledge and experiences.