Baxter, Kirsten Margaret

FRIENDSHIP - Kirsten Margaret Baxter, age 50, of Friendship, Wis., passed away at home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, peacefully, but unexpectedly.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, March 30 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wis., followed by private family services conducted by the Rev. Terri Skilldum. Interment was held at Quincy Township Cemetery.

Kirsten was born Feb. 14, 1971, in St. Paul, Minn., the only child of John and Margaret (Alfstad) Stake. John had served three years in the U.S. Army and was in his final year of seminary studies at Luther Seminary when Kirsten was born. The family served a parish in Scottsdale, Ariz., until 1974. The American Lutheran Church called the Stakes back into the Army in 1975, where John served for the next 27 years as a chaplain, Margaret as an army wife, and Kirsten as a proud "army brat." Kirsten was a baptized child of God, sealed with the Holy Spirit, and marked with the cross of Christ Jesus forever.

Travel and separation, relocations and uprooting, and stress and uncertainty were balanced by the adventure of movement and discovery of new places and people.