Baylon, Dr. Renato Razon, M.D.

Rene graduated from Far Eastern University-School of Medicine, Manila, Philippines, in 1956. He arrived in the U.S. in 1957 for an internship at Deaconess Hospital, Milwaukee, Wis., where he met his bride, Ellen Amelia Wendtland, who received her RN degree from the Deaconess College of Nursing in 1959. Rene completed a three-year residency at St. Francis Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa., from 1958-1961. Rene and Ellen married on Oct. 17, 1959, at St. John’s Cathedral in Milwaukee, Wis. The happy couple welcomed their daughter, Michelle, in December 1960, and then returned to the Philippines where Rene practiced medicine in his father’s hospital from 1961-1964. During this time, their son, Mark, was born in 1962 in Manila, Philippines. The family moved to Portland, Ore., where Rene completed a three-year surgery preceptorship at Kaiser Permanente Hospital from 1964-1967. During this time, their youngest daughter, Jessica, was born in 1964. He then practiced surgery at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Santa Clara, Calif., from 1967-1970. In 1970, Rene and the family moved to Ellen’s home town of Oxford, Wis., where he grew his own thriving medical practice and performed general surgery at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, Wis., until he retired in 1997. Rene and Ellen then moved to Palm Coast, Fla., and enjoyed 17 wonderful years with many happy activities such as new and abiding friendships, travel, boating, golfing and gardening. In 2014, Rene and Ellen moved to Tucson (Marana), Ariz., after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, to be near his daughters, Michelle and Jessica.