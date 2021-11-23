Beal, Andrew Brei "Andy"

Andy was born Jan. 20, 1958, in Mobile, Ala., to Warren and Beatrice (Brei) Beal. He attended St. Joseph Grade School in Baraboo, Wis., and Baraboo Senior High School (Class of 1976). He continued his education at University of Wisconsin, graduating with a degree in applied math, engineering and physics.

During his career at the University of Wisconsin, Andy managed the electronics shop for the chemistry department for many years, providing electronics support for the department's research, teaching, and service missions. He was known for his ability to communicate and teach important electronics fundamentals to non-specialists. After retiring from UW, he did contract work for PhaseTech Spectroscopy, where his precision was much appreciated. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, microbreweries, bicycling and gatherings with his family. Neighbors especially appreciated his sharing of the heirloom tomatoes he grew, a tradition he carried on from decades dedicated to helping his parents with their abundant vegetable garden in Baraboo.