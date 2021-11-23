Beal, Andrew Brei "Andy"

MADISON - Andrew Brei "Andy" Beal, age 63, of Madison, Wis., passed away from natural causes on Sept. 25, 2021, at his Madison home.
Andy was born Jan. 20, 1958, in Mobile, Ala., to Warren and Beatrice (Brei) Beal. He attended St. Joseph Grade School in Baraboo, Wis., and Baraboo Senior High School (Class of 1976). He continued his education at University of Wisconsin, graduating with a degree in applied math, engineering and physics.
During his career at the University of Wisconsin, Andy managed the electronics shop for the chemistry department for many years, providing electronics support for the department's research, teaching, and service missions. He was known for his ability to communicate and teach important electronics fundamentals to non-specialists. After retiring from UW, he did contract work for PhaseTech Spectroscopy, where his precision was much appreciated. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, microbreweries, bicycling and gatherings with his family. Neighbors especially appreciated his sharing of the heirloom tomatoes he grew, a tradition he carried on from decades dedicated to helping his parents with their abundant vegetable garden in Baraboo.
Andy is survived by his siblings, Ann (Gary) Karch of Glen Ellyn, Ill., Matthew of Waupaca, Wis., Joseph of Chicago, Ill., James of Madison, and Daniel of Baraboo; several nephews in Madison, Chicago, and Utah; a niece in La Crosse; a great-niece and great-nephew in Chicago; as well as aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Betty; a sister, Mary Elizabeth; and a brother, Thomas Anton.
A graveside memorial service will take place on Monday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY with Father Luke Powers presiding. A luncheon celebration of Andy's life will follow. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In memory of Andy, enjoy some heirloom tomatoes from your local farmers market, or plant some yourself next summer to share with your neighbors! Memorials may be made in Andy's honor to the City of Baraboo Arboretum (101 South Blvd., Baraboo, WI 53913) or to a charity of your choice.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)