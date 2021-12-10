Beal, Clifford E.

COLUMBUS - Clifford E. Beal, 82, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
It was Clifford's wish that cremation take place and that his cremated remains be laid to rest at Okeeg Cemetery, Township of Elba, at a later date.
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
