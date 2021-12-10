 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beal, Clifford E.
0 entries

Beal, Clifford E.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS - Clifford E. Beal, 82, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

It was Clifford's wish that cremation take place and that his cremated remains be laid to rest at Okeeg Cemetery, Township of Elba, at a later date.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.

Beal, Clifford E.

Clifford E. Beal

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

At summit end, Biden promises to boost US democracy

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News