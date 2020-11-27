Beal, Dale F.

REESEVILLE – Dale F. Beal, age 62, of Reeseville, died peacefully, surrounded by his family at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg after a courageous fight against cancer, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

A private funeral service will be held and burial will be at Reeseville Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at approximately 2 p.m.

Dale F. Beal was born on Jan. 16, 1958, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Donald and Joan (Huebner) Beal. He worked for Jerry Hepp Excavating for the last 23 years as a truck driver. Dale was a volunteer fireman with the Reeseville Fire Department for 36 years, serving in officer roles and as both assistant chief and chief. Dale loved having a good time and drinking a few beers with his friends, cooking for his family, riding his UTV, snowmobiling, and NASCAR racing over the years. He enjoyed hunting for turkeys, bear, deer, and especially pheasants, with his friends, family and beloved dog, Jessie.