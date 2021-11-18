Beal, Donald E.

REESEVILLE - Donald E. Beal, age 89, of Reeseville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
The visitation will be at the REESEVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will also be a visitation at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Reeseville on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Donald Steinberg will be officiating, and burial will be at Reeseville Cemetery.
Donald Earl was born on April 28, 1932, to Gilbert and Erna (Turck) Beal in the Town of Elba, Dodge County, Wis. On Sept. 17, 1955, he was united in marriage with Joan Huebner at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He worked at Aunt Nellies in Clyman, retiring in 1994. Don lived in Reeseville his entire life and was actively involved in the community. He was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where he served as an elder. Don joined the Reeseville Fire Department in 1957 and retired in 2014 after almost 58 years. While with the fire department, Don wore many hats that included lieutenant for 15 years, captain for 12 years and fire chief for 18 years. Don also worked for the Village of Reeseville in various capacities. He cared a great deal for the Reeseville community, and he will be missed by many.
Left to cherish Donald's memory are his wife, Joan of Reeseville; daughters, Barbara (Rick) Dorn and Bonnie (Bill) Radtke, all of Munford, Tenn.; son, David Beal of Juneau; grandchildren, Robert (Heather) Dorn, Tonya (Clayton) Roberts, Justin Beal (Becky Billington), Alyssa Radtke, Thomas Beal and Dakota Beal; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Isabella, Chloe, Sage, Sawyer and Willa, Drake, Alexis, Bailey, and Callie; brothers, Allen, Roger, Gerald (Lorraine) and Kenneth (Linda); many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and so many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dale; grandson, Andrew Radtke; and brother, Merlin.
Memorials may be made in Donald E. Beal's name to Immanuel Lutheran Church or to the Reeseville Fire Department.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)