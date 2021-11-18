Beal, Donald E.

REESEVILLE - Donald E. Beal, age 89, of Reeseville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

The visitation will be at the REESEVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will also be a visitation at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Reeseville on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Donald Steinberg will be officiating, and burial will be at Reeseville Cemetery.

Donald Earl was born on April 28, 1932, to Gilbert and Erna (Turck) Beal in the Town of Elba, Dodge County, Wis. On Sept. 17, 1955, he was united in marriage with Joan Huebner at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He worked at Aunt Nellies in Clyman, retiring in 1994. Don lived in Reeseville his entire life and was actively involved in the community. He was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where he served as an elder. Don joined the Reeseville Fire Department in 1957 and retired in 2014 after almost 58 years. While with the fire department, Don wore many hats that included lieutenant for 15 years, captain for 12 years and fire chief for 18 years. Don also worked for the Village of Reeseville in various capacities. He cared a great deal for the Reeseville community, and he will be missed by many.