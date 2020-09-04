Beard, Mark Steven

Mark was born on Dec. 2, 1956 in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. to Louis Ernest Beard and Dorothy Barton (Beard). He was the last of nine children. Mark grew up in Wisconsin Dells. He was always wanting to learn how things work and trying to fix them himself. He always had the “I can fix anything” attitude and it showed his entire life. He grew up working at local gas stations in the Dells at the age of 14 where he learned much of his fix anything attitude. He later went to work at Ace Well Drilling of Wisconsin Dells. Later met and married Anne Marie Wenkman of Madison in 1978 and began his family with two amazing children (Justin and Brandon). He became a living organ donor when he donated a kidney to his brother Randy in 1982. With the “I can do it attitude”, he decided to build an eight sided log cabin from scratch outside of town and finishing it all within one year. Learning many traits early, he started his own tractor repair shop in Briggsville, working on anything that needed repair. Everyone knew Mark could “Fix It”. Later on he became the Maintenance Manager at TRAEX Plastics in Dane, Fiskars of Sauk City, Wis., and Uniek Plastics of Waunakee, Wis. He was always innovating new ideas and trying to find ways of saving companies money along with faster production times. He ended his career as being a member of the Local #132 Elevator Constructors of Madison, Wis. This is where he enjoyed repairing and refurbishing passenger elevators in commercial buildings. Everyone came to him for his wealth of knowledge on everything. After retiring, he decided to become a “Snow-Bird” moving to Florida in the winters.