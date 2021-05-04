Beard, Randy Bernard

FITCHBURG - Randy Bernard Beard, age 65, of Fitchburg, Wis., died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at UW Rehabilitation Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Randy was born April 12, 1955, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Dorothy Mae Martin and Louis Beard.

Randy was diagnosed with diabetes at about age 7 but didn't let that rule his life. He faced many challenges during his lifetime. In 1982, his brother, Mark, gave him the gift of life: a KIDNEY which had a 50% chance of compatibility but lasted 32+ years.

Randy shared a life with Marla Robinson since 2012, through good and bad times. He loved to use his hands, building everything and anything.

At the time of his death he was survived by his mom, Dorothy Beard Barton; brothers, David (Maggie), Mark (Anne), and Scott (Dawn); sister, Carol Schweda; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Beard and Karen Beard; aunt, Shirley (Ione) Norder; and many other family members, as well as Marla and her brothers, David (Sheila) and Monte (Sharon) and their children. Randy had a special bond with nephew, Jake. Our dogs, Penny and Dougie, miss him also.

He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Beard; brothers, Roger, Richard, John, and Dennis; niece, Becky Schweda; sister-in-law, Rose; Marla's mom, Madeline Goodman; and also our beloved dog, Lukas.