Beasley, George F.

As his son, Tim, would later share at George's retirement from State Farm in 2005, it suited him to be a small-town insurance agent. If you had a flooded basement, George would go to your house to help you clean up and dry out. If you had a car accident, George would meet you at the hospital and remind you that you are important, not the vehicle. If your young driver wanted to buy motorcycle insurance, George would explain the perils of driving a motorcycle and try to talk the young person out of the purchase altogether. Tim shared there was a young man in Sycamore who faced many hardships and challenges. George set out to help him by first guiding him to find a job. Then, George drove him to work in Rockford for months until the young man had enough money to put a down payment on a reliable car. Then, he sold him an insurance policy. Tim remarked, "That was making quota my dad's way."