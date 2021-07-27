Beasley, George Franklin

PORTAGE – George Beasley, born July 7, 1940, passed away on July 3, 2020, in the middle of the pandemic.
George loved a party, and he loved people. To honor his passing, please stop by the Northshore Restaurant at the Portage Golf Club on Aug. 7, beginning at 3 p.m. Food will be served at 5 p.m.
This celebration of life is hosted by friends and family of George and Nancy Beasley. You are invited to share stories of George with his family. Any donations will go to the George F. Beasley Memorial scholarship fund at P.A.C.C.T. or Positively Portage, to benefit Portage High School graduates.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)