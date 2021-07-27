 Skip to main content
Beasley, George Franklin
Beasley, George Franklin

PORTAGE – George Beasley, born July 7, 1940, passed away on July 3, 2020, in the middle of the pandemic.

George loved a party, and he loved people. To honor his passing, please stop by the Northshore Restaurant at the Portage Golf Club on Aug. 7, beginning at 3 p.m. Food will be served at 5 p.m.

This celebration of life is hosted by friends and family of George and Nancy Beasley. You are invited to share stories of George with his family. Any donations will go to the George F. Beasley Memorial scholarship fund at P.A.C.C.T. or Positively Portage, to benefit Portage High School graduates.

