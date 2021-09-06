Beasley, Nolan David

DEKALB, Ill.—Sweet and gentle, courageous and strong are words to describe how Nolan David Beasley lived and how he shall be remembered forever. Born April 3, 2015, in DeKalb, Ill., Nolan David is the son of David and Diane Beasley. Nolan enjoyed listening to his parents read to him. He loved music and especially enjoyed strumming the ukulele. Nolan’s favorite song was “Ripple.” Nolan died peacefully Aug. 31, 2021, in the loving arms of his mom and dad.

Nolan is survived by his parents, David Charles and Diane Stephanie (Thorson) Beasley of DeKalb, Ill.; maternal grandfather, John Thorson of Glendale Heights, Ill.; paternal grandmother, Nancy (McComb) Beasley of Portage, Wis.; and several aunts and uncles, including John Thorson of Crystal Lake, Ill., Jeanette (Thorson) (Bruce) Bays of Orient, Ohio, Susie (Phil) Marshal of Bensenville, Ill., Timothy Beasley of Sycamore, Ill., Kathy Beasley of Genoa, Ill., and Laurel (Beasley) (John) O’Brien of Geneva, Ill. He is also survived by his first cousins, Jacob Marshal, and Griffin, Colin and Owen O’Brien; and by numerous grand- and great-aunts and -uncles, second cousins and other extended family members, all of whom love Nolan deeply.

Nolan was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Carol (Peterson) Harris; his paternal grandfather, George F. Beasley; and his maternal aunt, Yvonne Thorson.