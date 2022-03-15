Dec. 27, 1927—March 11, 2022

HORICON—Beatrice D. Krueger, age 94, of Horicon, died Friday, March 11, 2022 at Clearview Health & Rehabilitation Center in Juneau.

Visitation for Beatrice will be at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at church on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.

Beatrice was born on December 27, 1927 in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, WI to Richard and Lena Marx. She graduated from Horicon High School in 1947. On July 19, 1947, she was united in marriage with Duane “Pete” Krueger at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon. Beatrice loved to crochet and knit and she enjoyed giving those items to many family members. She was an artistic person and loved to paint pictures. She played the piano and absolutely enjoyed playing and singing with her sisters. Beatrice loved her family and treasured the times spent with grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a long-time member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon.

Beatrice is survived by her children: Betty Jane Ladd of Grand Rapids, MI, Joel (Susan) Krueger of Horicon, and Ellen (Terry) Bartsch of Port Richey, FL; her grandchildren: Patrick (Dawn) Ladd, Timothy (Alyssa) Ladd, and Maureen (Jeffrey) Austin, all of Michigan, Eric (Brooke) Krueger of Mayville, Matthew (Molly) Krueger, Green Bay, Philip (Stephanie) Krueger of Horicon, Andrew Bartsch of Minnesota, Michael (Kara) Bartsch of Florida, Margaret (fiance Ian Rosenthal) Bartsch of Florida; 24 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son in law Stephen Ladd; seven brothers; five sisters; and a sister-in-law.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Clearview Hillside Hospice for all of their love and care given to Beatrice and her family.

If desired, memorials may be made in Beatrice Kruger’s name to St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon.

