Beatrice Ann Louise Hinds, age 82, of Mauston, formerly of Racine, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. Beatrice was the daughter of Angelo and Margaret (Diana) Marcucci and was born on October 29, 1936.
Beatrice was born and raised in Pennsylvania. She attended Concord High School, in North Washington, Pa. After high school, she fell in love with a sailor, and married Robert Hinds, Jr. on October 2, 1954, in Butler, Pa. They lived in Virginia Beach, Va., North Fork, Va., Racine, Wis., and then in Mauston, Wis.
Beatrice loved spending time with her family. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She also enjoyed Bingo, gambling and playing cards with family and friends.
Beatrice is survived by her three children, Thomas (Michelle) Hinds of Racine, Daniel (Linda) Hinds of Novi, Mich., Stacy (Brian) Burdick of New Lisbon, daughter-in-law, Ellie Hinds of Racine, son-in-law, Jim Roberts of Burlington, siblings, Mary Gurner of Butler, Pa., Cora Thomas of Butler, Pa., Ray (Liz) Marcucci of Tucson, Ariz., Joe Marcucci of Mont., Sophie (Don) Benware of Broken Arrow, Okla., many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded by her parents, her husband Robert Hinds, Jr., son Robert Hinds, III, daughters, Dianna Gleason and Lori Roberts, and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) New Lisbon, Wis. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday, at the Hare Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Brad Teubert presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com
