 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bebber, Dolores
0 entries

Bebber, Dolores

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - On Saturday, Sept. 18, a memorial Mass will be held at ST. JOSEPH'S CHURCH to remember Dolores A. Bebber, who died March 31, 2020.

Dolores's children would like to invite friends to join them to remember her and celebrate her life. Face masks are required in church. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of the service at 11 a.m., followed with interment of cremains at St. Joseph's Cemetery. There will be no luncheon provided.

Bebber, Dolores

Dolores Bebber

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hate crimes are on the rise

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News