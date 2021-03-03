Beck, Gerald W.

THERESA - Gerald William Beck, 88, of Theresa, passed away peacefully of Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, Wis.

Private family services for Gerald were held on Thursday, March 4 at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Theresa with the Rev. Jon A. Learman officiating. Interment with graveside military honors conducted by Theresa American Legion Post #270 followed at Union Cemetery in Theresa, Wis.

Gerald was born on Jan. 2, 1933, the son of Louis and Marie (Bintzler) Beck in Fond du Lac, Wis. Gerald was a lifelong and faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Theresa, Wis. He attended Theresa State Grade School, and graduated from Mayville High School in 1950. He had served as class president in 1949.

Gerald enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952. He proudly served three years in Europe during the "Cold War" in the U.S. Air Force security service monitoring Russian communications; he attained the rank of staff sergeant.

On June 22, 1957, Gerald was united in marriage to Arlene Neumeyer at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa.

He was employed at Beck Motor Sales, a Dodge and Plymouth sales and service dealership; he later became sole owner in partnership with his son, Wayde.