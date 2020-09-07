Beck, Helen (Collien)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAYVILLE - Helen (Collien) Beck, age 95, passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2020. Helen was born on Dec. 6, 1924, in Mayville, a daughter of the late Edwin and Erna (Meyer) Collien. She grew up in Mayville, attending St. Mary's Catholic School until 8th grade.

On Sept. 2, 1944, she married Victor Hinkes Sr. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mayville. He was deceased on June 30, 1978. On April 2, 1983 she married Rolland Beck at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, LeRoy. Rolland passed away on Dec. 9, 2006.

Helen and Rolland enjoyed travel and their cottage on Lake Winnebago where family and friends always felt welcome. In later years Helen loved going to the casino, but her favorite times were when her brothers and sisters celebrated their birthdays. It meant going out to lunch and an afternoon of playing left/right/center.

She loved her eight years at Hope Senior Living, especially her afternoons of sheepshead and evenings of any kind of game. A special Thank You to Patti Wells, who was Helen's angel, and the many other great caregivers at Hope.