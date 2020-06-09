Becker, Calvin H.

Calvin was a humble, proud family man and farmer. He devoted his time, talents and energy to being a farmer and providing for his family. In early years, Sundays were 'family' days, attending church at St. John's, Woodland, followed by chores, enjoying the special Sunday dinner, watching the Packer game, maybe a nap, family car ride, or walk around the farm. Hobbies included wood projects for family gifts, 'tinkering' with, repairing and restoring antique tractors --He had many to choose from-- and had stories and a history to go with each one! Antique farm/machinery shows were always a destination, local, state or Midwest. Rarely missed the DCAPC week-end--was a 'must attend' weekend. He was the family 'taste tester' and periodic meal planner. Homemade, hand cranked ice cream and salmon soup were his specialties. He dabbled in maintaining orchids and amaryllis. Calvin enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. He was a past member of the Woodland Fire Department and Iron Ridge Trap League.