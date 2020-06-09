Becker, Calvin H.

IRON RIDGE - Calvin H. Becker, 90, of Iron Ridge, passed away on June 5, 2020. He was born May 11, 1930, in the Town of Oak Grove, Dodge County, Wis., to Herbert and Elsie (Nehls) Becker. He attended Woodland Road School, St. John's Juneau and graduated from Mayville High School, class of 1949.
On Aug. 2, 1952, he was married to his life partner, soul mate and only love, Delores Stark. They were privileged with 67 years together. She preceded him in death April 28, 2020.
Their union was blessed with five children, Nancy Baney, Bonnie Becker, Stuart Becker, Karen (Don) Baney and Richard Becker; five grandchildren, Christopher and Nicholas Baney, Benjamin and Brock Becker and Abigail (Zachary) Kimmel; and great-grandsons, Collin and Remington Baney. So many bedtime/naptime stories shared.
Other survivors include sisters, Ruby Gentz, Evangeline Gunka, Beverly (Steve) Mann and Jean Chapman; and brothers-in-law, Roger Stark and Hank Duerst.
He was preceded in death by siblings and siblings-in-law, Earl Gentz, John Gunka, Daniel Becker, Wallace and Joan Pusch, Herbert and Joan Becker, Curtis and Mary Becker, and Walt Chapman; sisters-in-law, Alice Stark and Sylvia Duerst; daughter-in-law, Cheri Becker; and son-in-law, Dan Baney.
Calvin was a humble, proud family man and farmer. He devoted his time, talents and energy to being a farmer and providing for his family. In early years, Sundays were 'family' days, attending church at St. John's, Woodland, followed by chores, enjoying the special Sunday dinner, watching the Packer game, maybe a nap, family car ride, or walk around the farm. Hobbies included wood projects for family gifts, 'tinkering' with, repairing and restoring antique tractors --He had many to choose from-- and had stories and a history to go with each one! Antique farm/machinery shows were always a destination, local, state or Midwest. Rarely missed the DCAPC week-end--was a 'must attend' weekend. He was the family 'taste tester' and periodic meal planner. Homemade, hand cranked ice cream and salmon soup were his specialties. He dabbled in maintaining orchids and amaryllis. Calvin enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. He was a past member of the Woodland Fire Department and Iron Ridge Trap League.
Calvin was happiest with a steering wheel in his hands--be that a tractor, car, truck or his 'mule.' Destinations included 'up north,' out for coffee to 'socialize' with friends, checking his fields and crops or just admire rural countryside. Calvin, with Delores, logged many miles traveling, always via the 'scenic route.' A favorite route was along the Mississippi River and a Friday fish fry.
Funeral services for Calvin are planned for Thursday, June 11, 2020, at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Woodland, Wis., with visitation at 1 p.m., and funeral service at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor James Castillo officiating. Committal at Hustisford Cemetery to follow. Given the current public health concern, social distancing will be maintained
Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St. John's, Woodland, Woodland Road School or the charity of one's choice.
His favorite words---Let's go for a ride!! 'Till we meet again----Rest in Peace.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
