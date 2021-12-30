Becker, Chelsea Jordan

Chelsea was raised on a dairy farm outside of Pardeeville. After graduating from Pardeeville High School, she went on to pursue her passion at UW-La Crosse and obtained her B.S. in education with an emphasis on special education. From there, she began her teaching career at Yahara Elementary in DeForest, doing what she loved, working with children with special needs. She continued her career teaching abroad in Colombia and Brazil.

As a child, she was a lover of all things pink and Barbie. Her childhood was spent playing with her four built-in best friends, which continued on throughout her life. Her love for adventure first began while playing on the farm, building forts, and exploring the woods nearby. As she got older, her love for adventure only grew stronger. She traveled to many different countries and made a friend everywhere she went. While she lived in Colombia and Brazil, she embraced their cultures and truly made them her second homes. Her passions in life were advocating for equity and fairness, being a loyal and loving friend, and working with children. Her favorite people called her "Miss Chelsea," and she loved her students deeply. She was an animal lover, especially when it came to the family dogs and her cat, Elouisa "Lou." She loved to help others and watch people become their best selves. She touched many lives and parts of her will live within their hearts forever.