Becker, Elaine E.

ANOKA, Minn. - Elaine E. Becker, age 89, died on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on June 27, 1931, to Frank and Adela (Ufer) Neuman in Randolph, Wis.

She was married to Gregory Becker on June 16, 1956, in Beaver Dam, Wis., and will always be remembered for her loving, joyful and caring personality. She was an active volunteer in the churches they attended and loved cooking, gardening and traveling south for the winters.

Surviving Elaine is her loving husband, Gregory; two sons, Timothy (Renee) of Medford, Wis., and Todd (Letti) of Lee's Summit, Mo.; two daughters, Patricia (James) Nelson of Plymouth, Minn., and Jennifer (James) Verkuilen of Ramsey, Minn.; twelve grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, June Miller of Fall River, Wis., and Maxine (Richard) Kaiser of Beaver Dam, Wis.; one brother, Ronald Neuman of Madison, Wis.; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters, Leona Staple, Lucille Fullerton, Laverne Vockroth, Betty Giese, Mary Petrie and Loretta Richter; and a brother, Francis "Bud" Neuman.

A Christian memorial service is on hold until COVID restrictions are eased. Memorials may be made to Guardian Angels Senior Services online or by mail, 508 Freeport Ave NW, Suite A, Elk River, MN 55303, in the name of Elaine Becker.