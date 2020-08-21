Becker, Michael H.

PARDEEVILLE - Michael H. Becker, 78, of rural Pardeeville, passed away peacefully Monday morning, Aug. 17, 2020 at his home due to cardiac arrest. He was born at home in West Bend on May 3, 1942, the son of Harvey and Emily (Wickert) Becker.
He attended Holy Angels Grade School and graduated from West Bend High School in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army, mostly in Germany, until his discharge in 1965. On Oct. 19, 1968 he married Kay Brabender at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Random Lake. After the Army, Mike worked for what was the General Telephone Co. for 31 years, from lineman to cable splicer to engineer, retiring in 1997. But he wasn't done yet. He worked as a security officer for Ho-Chunk and for over five years for Express Shuttle, driving railroad crews to various locations.
A true outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing and just spending time with family, especially up north at the cabin. Mike and Kay also loved going on road trips and taking in the sights, plus the occasional trip to the casino. Playing sheepshead and poker were also a lot of fun.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 52 years, Kay; daughter, Kelly (Ricky) Lentz of Pardeeville; son, Kevin (Jennifer) Becker of Dodgeville ; four grandchildren, Lexi and Riley Lentz and Kayden and Skyler Perez Becker, plus Yernny Perez, Keith's partner and mother of Kayden and Skyler of Madison. Also surviving is mother-in-law- Violet Brabender of Port Washington; brother David (Kathy) Becker of Merrill; sisters-in-law Sally (Dick) Hammen of Hingham, Betty (Eddie) Klumb of Port Washington, Nancy (Ron) Behlendorf of Cedarburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Becker, parents, father-in-law Vernon Brabender, brother and sister-in-law Dick and Joan Becker, sister and brother-in-law Margo and Ken Kleist, and other relatives.
Memorial service with social distancing and mask mandate will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Pardeeville with Father Mark Miller presiding. Visitation will be held from 11 A.M. until the time of services. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
