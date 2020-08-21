Becker, Michael H.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PARDEEVILLE - Michael H. Becker, 78, of rural Pardeeville, passed away peacefully Monday morning, Aug. 17, 2020 at his home due to cardiac arrest. He was born at home in West Bend on May 3, 1942, the son of Harvey and Emily (Wickert) Becker.

He attended Holy Angels Grade School and graduated from West Bend High School in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army, mostly in Germany, until his discharge in 1965. On Oct. 19, 1968 he married Kay Brabender at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Random Lake. After the Army, Mike worked for what was the General Telephone Co. for 31 years, from lineman to cable splicer to engineer, retiring in 1997. But he wasn't done yet. He worked as a security officer for Ho-Chunk and for over five years for Express Shuttle, driving railroad crews to various locations.

A true outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing and just spending time with family, especially up north at the cabin. Mike and Kay also loved going on road trips and taking in the sights, plus the occasional trip to the casino. Playing sheepshead and poker were also a lot of fun.