Beckman, Patricia "Pattie" (Hoffman)

BARABOO - Patricia "Pattie" (Hoffman) Beckman was born in Madison, Wis., on April 15, 1952. She passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 14, 2020, surrounded by immediate family, following a courageous battle with bone marrow cancer. She underwent a stem cell transplant in April of 2020, which cured the cancer. The intense treatment is what inevitably brought her to our Lord. Her family cannot express the gratitude they feel for the amazing care that the staff at UW Health/SSM provided during her entire #marathon.

Pattie wed Michael Beckman on Sept. 30, 1978, and loved on her "boyfriend" for 42 happy years. The pair had three daughters, who were her pride and joy. Pattie helped run and grow her family restaurants for many years until opening her embroidery shop, Beckman Promotions, which she enjoyed for decades. Her final and most rewarding job was driving school bus for the Baraboo School District. She loved those kids and always stuck up for the underdogs, anywhere she went.