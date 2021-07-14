Becraft, Howard Douglas

PORTAGE – Howard Douglas Becraft passed on the morning of July 13, 2021, at the age of 92.

He was born to George and Ida (Labrenz) Becraft on Aug. 8, 1928, having eight sisters and six brothers. Howard was a kind, generous, hardworking man with a wonderful sense of humor. His smile was infectious! One does not talk about Howard without smiling themselves! Howard had proudly served his country in the Korean War. He also had a variety of careers, loving farming, working as a school janitor, school bus driver and a crew leader at Del Monte Foods in Arlington for over 25 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, and the company of friends and family. He was always ready and willing to lend a helping hand whenever needed. Howard was a member of the United Methodist Church. He lived out his faith and served his Lord by joyfully volunteering his time working alongside of his many friends and church members on church projects.

Howard was a devoted family man, marrying the love of his life, Uva Anderson, on Feb. 25, 1954. They were truly united in marriage; very seldom would one be seen without the other. They shared a life of over 48 years until Uva's passing away on April 9, 2002. Their devotion to each other and family grew into a legacy that still grows today.