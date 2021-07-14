Becraft, Howard Douglas

PORTAGE – Howard Douglas Becraft passed on the morning of July 13, 2021, at the age of 92.
He was born to George and Ida (Labrenz) Becraft on Aug. 8, 1928, having eight sisters and six brothers. Howard was a kind, generous, hardworking man with a wonderful sense of humor. His smile was infectious! One does not talk about Howard without smiling themselves! Howard had proudly served his country in the Korean War. He also had a variety of careers, loving farming, working as a school janitor, school bus driver and a crew leader at Del Monte Foods in Arlington for over 25 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, and the company of friends and family. He was always ready and willing to lend a helping hand whenever needed. Howard was a member of the United Methodist Church. He lived out his faith and served his Lord by joyfully volunteering his time working alongside of his many friends and church members on church projects.
Howard was a devoted family man, marrying the love of his life, Uva Anderson, on Feb. 25, 1954. They were truly united in marriage; very seldom would one be seen without the other. They shared a life of over 48 years until Uva's passing away on April 9, 2002. Their devotion to each other and family grew into a legacy that still grows today.
He is survived by their daughter, Darlene Cook; son, Paul (Carol) Becraft; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and number three is on the way! He was preceded in death by his parents; his 14 siblings; and his dear wife, Uva.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 16, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with the Rev. Mike Gormican officiating. Burial will follow in Pacific Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
The family wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude to caregivers and staff at Our House Senior Living. Thank you for the kindness, care and compassion you gave Howard. You became his extended family. We also thank Agrace HospiceCare for all the care and help Howard and his family received. His final years were in peace.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)