Bedker, Audrey

BEAVER DAM - Audrey Marie Bedker, 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, after a long and courageous effort to overcome a series of complications brought about by a stroke.

Audrey was born May 10, 1945, to Alfred and Corrine Hollander. She was united in marriage to William F. Bedker Sr. on April 30, 1966, and together they raised two children in Beaver Dam. Over the course of four decades, Audrey worked at MetalFab and its successor businesses, where she made several lifelong friends. Audrey worked into her 70s, finishing her career at Schumann Printers, where she chose to stay well beyond her intended retirement age due to the many friendships she formed and the way she was treated.

Audrey was a very generous and kind person, living her life treating others with an open heart and loving, listening ears. She had a way with people, always making everyone she met feel special. Audrey deeply loved her two children, cherished her pets, and absolutely adored her two grandchildren, showering them with warmth and affection. She was the best mom and grandma and dedicated countless hours to being with her children and grandchildren, actively participating in their growth and development. Her grandchildren described Audrey as a "kooky grandma" who loved making every moment together fun and memorable.