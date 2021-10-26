Bedker, Audrey

BEAVER DAM - Audrey Marie Bedker, 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, after a long and courageous effort to overcome a series of complications brought about by a stroke.
Audrey was born May 10, 1945, to Alfred and Corrine Hollander. She was united in marriage to William F. Bedker Sr. on April 30, 1966, and together they raised two children in Beaver Dam. Over the course of four decades, Audrey worked at MetalFab and its successor businesses, where she made several lifelong friends. Audrey worked into her 70s, finishing her career at Schumann Printers, where she chose to stay well beyond her intended retirement age due to the many friendships she formed and the way she was treated.
Audrey was a very generous and kind person, living her life treating others with an open heart and loving, listening ears. She had a way with people, always making everyone she met feel special. Audrey deeply loved her two children, cherished her pets, and absolutely adored her two grandchildren, showering them with warmth and affection. She was the best mom and grandma and dedicated countless hours to being with her children and grandchildren, actively participating in their growth and development. Her grandchildren described Audrey as a "kooky grandma" who loved making every moment together fun and memorable.
Audrey is survived by her husband, William; children, Bill Bedker Jr. (Jenny Wnuk) of Madison and Pam Lunde (Jim) of Green Bay; grandchildren, Maddux and Dana Lunde of Green Bay; siblings, Elaine (Wayne) Schroeder of Beaver Dam, Lee (Janet) Hollander of Rio, and Arlyn Hollander of Fond du Lac; and her precious dog, Opie. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other extended relatives, and friends. A special note of thanks to Audrey's niece, Wendy Schroeder, for being like another daughter to Audrey over the years.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Pearce Lunde; and other relatives.
Audrey is profoundly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends, but all are eternally grateful to have shared in her love and know that the many life lessons she conveyed throughout her life will endure forever. Love you to the moon and back!
A memorial gathering for Audrey will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 1 p.m. until the time of the celebration of life service at 2 p.m., with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating. Private family burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.
A special thanks to all the health care workers who worked with Audrey on her journey, especially Judy Morrissey. Thank you.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)