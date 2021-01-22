Beecher, Myrtle

She will always be remembered for her unconditional love and compassion for not only her family but for everyone around her. One of the things she enjoyed was sending and receiving cards. She felt it was her way to express to family and friends her care, concern, and love. Thank you to Grace Presbyterian Church for the many cards Myrt received as she was homebound.

A special thank you to Pastor Chris Davis for his love and support and to Hillside Hospice for giving us the strength and wisdom to keep our mother at home in the final days of her life.

In honoring the family’s wishes, private services for Myrtle will be held, with a celebration of life at a later date. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. A video of Myrtles funeral service will be available to view by Wednesday, January 27 on her obituary page at www.cstonefs.com.

If desired, memorials in Myrtle’s name may be directed to Grace Presbyterian Church, 215 Gould St., Beaver Dam, WI, 53916.

2 Timothy 4:7—I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.