Beecher, Myrtle

MILWAUKEE—Myrtle “Myrt” Beecher, age 94, went peacefully to her heavenly home on Jan. 20, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Myrtle was born May 4, 1926 in Wausau, the daughter of William and Agnes Hoeft. She spent her childhood years growing up in the Wausau area. The Great Depression brought her family to Beaver Dam where she was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School in 1944. After WWII, Myrtle met William D. Beecher, and they were united in marriage on Jan. 17, 1948 in Milwaukee. She spent many years of her life creating a wonderful home for her family where love filled the air.
In 1978, Myrtle attended MPTI and received a degree in accounting. It was there she met her future employer and dear friend, Barbara Caine. She worked at Caine Transfer for over 30 years. She was not only an employee but became a special part of their family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Agnes Hoeft; husband, William D. Beecher; mother- and father-in-law, Arthur and Edna Beecher; sister, Gladys Ward and her husband, Jack Ward; brothers- and sisters-in law, Arthur and Laura Beecher, Harold and Helen Beecher, Russ and Clara Beecher, Ruth and Walter Schweitzer, and Lou Ann and Dale Muenchow; and other relatives.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Kim) Beecher and Pam Knapp and very special son-in-law, caretaker, confidant, and friend, Douglas Knapp; grandchildren, Wendy Wendlandt, Lori (Jason) Zabel, Bucky (Jackie) Wendlandt, Josh (Katie) Knapp, Nicole Pauly, and Angel Beecher; 8 great-grandchildren, Brenna, Kylie, Brooklyn, Henry, Jordyn, Amanda, Trinity, and Zildjan; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She will always be remembered for her unconditional love and compassion for not only her family but for everyone around her. One of the things she enjoyed was sending and receiving cards. She felt it was her way to express to family and friends her care, concern, and love. Thank you to Grace Presbyterian Church for the many cards Myrt received as she was homebound.
A special thank you to Pastor Chris Davis for his love and support and to Hillside Hospice for giving us the strength and wisdom to keep our mother at home in the final days of her life.
In honoring the family’s wishes, private services for Myrtle will be held, with a celebration of life at a later date. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. A video of Myrtles funeral service will be available to view by Wednesday, January 27 on her obituary page at www.cstonefs.com.
If desired, memorials in Myrtle’s name may be directed to Grace Presbyterian Church, 215 Gould St., Beaver Dam, WI, 53916.
2 Timothy 4:7—I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
