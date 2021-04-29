Beekman, Evelyn

RANDOLPH - Evelyn Beekman, age 85, of Randolph, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Barrett House in Markesan with her loving family at her side.
Evelyn was born on May 12, 1935, in Dodge County, Wis., a daughter of Charles and Susie (Kramer) Vander Galien. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Beekman on Sept. 25, 1953, in Randolph. Evelyn worked various secretarial jobs at local businesses. She enjoyed dinner with family and friends and walks with her best friend, Helen. Evelyn loved watching her children and grandchildren participate in sporting events. She taught Sunday school and was a Calvinettes Counselor for many years. Evelyn was a member of First Reformed Church in Randolph.
Evelyn is survived by her four children, Duane (Debra) Beekman of Fox Lake, Patricia (Richard) Hiley of Randolph, Kathy (Harold) Brooks of Kings, Ill., and Kevin (Stacey) Beekman of Waupun; nine grandchildren, Jenni, Nichole (Tom), Megan (Darrell), Mitchell (Jessica), Kati, Stacey (Corey), Taryn (Bryan), Ryan (Marissa) and Brady; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one sister-in-law, Charlene Vander Galien; one brother-in-law, Harold Beekman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years; a son, Larry Beekman; a grandson, Daniel Beekman; three sisters, Ann (George) Dykstra, Flora (Ed) Homan and Jeanette (Gerhardt) De Boer; two brothers, Stuart Vander Galien and Meindert (Evelyn) Vander Galien; and three sisters-in-law, Cynthia (James) Raymond, Gladys (Gordon) Duer and Ellen Beekman.
Visitation for Evelyn will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 2 at FIRST REFORMED CHURCH, 406 South High Street, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, May 3.
A funeral service for Evelyn will be held at 11 a.m. on May 3 at FIRST REFORMED CHURCH with Pastor Luke Baehr officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been directed to Barrett House, 185 East John Street, Markesan, WI 53946, and First Reformed Church, 406 South High Street, Randolph, WI 53956.
