Beekman, Lawrence L.

Lawrence was born on Jan. 5, 1933, in Fond du Lac County, a son of Lloyd and Henrietta (Yunto) Beekman. On Sept. 25, 1953, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Vander Galien in Randolph, and they recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Lawrence delivered LP gas for Dual Gas and after retiring drove school bus for many years and was remembered by many of the students. He enjoyed watching Randolph sporting events, going to dinner with family and friends, and fishing. He loved socializing with people and going for coffee at Denise's Café, T's Cup and Cream and Helen's Kitchen. You could always hear him before you could see him. Lawrence was a member of First Reformed Church.