Beers, Thomas

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Tom was the eighth and last child of Alvin and Mary Romey Beers and was born in Beaver Dam, Wis., on Dec. 25, 1945. Three tough events happened in his life that did not make him bitter but definitely made him a character! His mother died at age 9 while his dad was busy running a small grocery and being the mayor of Beaver Dam; he lost his hair to alopecia at age 13 (long before baldness was hip); and he served in the Vietnam War (enough said).

He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1964 and served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. He attended the Brown Institute of Broadcasting in Minneapolis, and from that time on he had a deep love of music, collecting thousands of albums. When Tom moved to Hawaii, he worked as a pedicab driver and a security guard at the Art Museum in Honolulu and the International Marketplace. At times he was homeless but enjoyed the beach life.