Behm, Arvid W.

BEAVER DAM - Arvid W. Behm, age 79, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Arvid was born in Fond du Lac on July 11, 1942, the son of William and Elvira (Strassburg) Behm. He was united in marriage to Jacqueline (Craft) on June 9, 1962. He farmed for 34 years before retiring in Beaver Dam.

Arvid is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Behm of Beaver Dam; sons, Stanley (Penny) Behm of Waupun, Sydney (Jane) Behm of Cambria, and Steve (Cheryl) Behm of Merced, Calif.; seven grandchildren, David Behm of Waupun, Daniel (Hayley Fauske) Behm of Brandon, Samuel and Sarah Behm of Cambia, and Olivia, Madeline, and Strojan Behm of Merced, Calif.; one great-grandchild, Ember Behm of Brandon; and is further survived by sisters, Ellen (Max) Hansen of Sacramento, Calif., and Altine (Cliff) Hesebeck of Beaver Dam; as well as nieces, nephews, and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elvira; brother-in-law, Richard Graper; and other relatives.

Visitation for Arvid will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m., with Mr. Jason Stein and Mr. Eric Nueske as officiants. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.