Behnke, Charles F.

Charles was born on March 16, 1937 at home in Portage, the son of Leo and Ellen (Dartt) Behnke. He graduated from Portage High School in 1956. He served his country with the U.S. Army from March of 1960 until Feb. of 1963. He married Sharon Danz in 1965, and together they had six children. Charles married Sharon Marcum on Oct.17, 1987. He was on the Columbia County Fair Board for over 25 years. Charles was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, and the Cleary-Krech VFW Post #1707, Portage. Charles' family was very special to him. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially deer hunting and cutting the lawn. He loved to dance with his wife. Charles was a hard worker, rarely missing a day of work in his 33 years at Unimin Corp.