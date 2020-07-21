Behnke, Charles F.

PORTAGE – Charles F. Behnke, age 83, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home.
Charles was born on March 16, 1937 at home in Portage, the son of Leo and Ellen (Dartt) Behnke. He graduated from Portage High School in 1956. He served his country with the U.S. Army from March of 1960 until Feb. of 1963. He married Sharon Danz in 1965, and together they had six children. Charles married Sharon Marcum on Oct.17, 1987. He was on the Columbia County Fair Board for over 25 years. Charles was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, and the Cleary-Krech VFW Post #1707, Portage. Charles' family was very special to him. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially deer hunting and cutting the lawn. He loved to dance with his wife. Charles was a hard worker, rarely missing a day of work in his 33 years at Unimin Corp.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Dayna (Jay) Wegenke, Montello, Heather (Darren) Weinberger, Barneveld, Mike (Kelly) Behnke, Portage, and Nicole (Eric) Klawitter, Endeavor; two step-daughters, Lori (Jim Tella) Fitzgerald, Prairie du Sac, and Jennifer (Howard) Hill, Merrimac; grandchildren, Andrew, Brandon, Candace, Jesse, Emily, Danielle, Ty, Hope, Calvin, Khloe, Kameron, Dylan, Taylor, Jared, Ryan, Kristen, Allison; numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister, Carole (Jim) Stafford, Portage; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Candace, son Brent, and brother Robert.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage. In order to maintain social distancing standards, only 50 people at a time will be allowed inside the church. Masks are suggested and will be provided as necessary. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Portage, at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, with military honors provided by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
