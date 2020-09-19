Behnke, June D. (Davis/Lofblad)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June D. (Davis/Lofblad) Behnke, 82, of Reedsburg, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. She was born June 27, 1938, in Barron, Wis., to Walter and Alice Lofblad.

June raised her family in the Sauk County area and held several positions over the years, including Hankscraft Motors, Reedsburg PD as a dispatcher, and her happiest times as owner/operator of the Railroad Inn Cafe in North Freedom. The lady could cook!!

She enjoyed her love of art doing ceramics for many years, crocheting intricate doilies, painting and most notably quilting. Quilting gave her an amazing outlet for her creativity but more importantly, a way to be around people. June was a people person. She loved to be around people and to share the craft. Those who knew her well know she was a contender for the great fabric race, "She who goes with the most fabric - wins." Her family is blessed with many of her creations and will treasure them always.