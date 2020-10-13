Behnke, June D.

June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, GG, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved her family and friends very much so we ask you to join us to share your stories and memories of her with her family at an open house.

June was also a very talented quilter so we are going to host a sewing session on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at THE REEDSBURG VFW HALL, 200 Veterans Drive, Reedsburg, WI to create quilts to be donated to several organizations in her name. All materials and supplies will be provided, just bring your machines. There will also be other ways to participate in the projects that day if you wish. Supplies will be available to take and make at home if you would prefer this option. Mom was really happy with this idea.