Belin, Junis Nathalie "Junie"

BEAVER DAM - Junis Nathalie "Junie" Belin left this earthly life on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam. Junie was 85 years old, born in Juneau on Dec. 11, 1934. She was the daughter of Lawrence and Erna (Uttech) Kreuziger. On March 30, 1957, she was united in marriage with Doyle "Ken" Belin at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau.

Junie went to St. John's Christian Day School and Juneau High School, graduating in 1952. She was an active member of the Juneau American Legion Auxiliary Unit #15. She was also a former member of the Juneau Lioness Club. Junie was a faithful member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau.

Junie fondly remembered growing up in Juneau and has enjoyed residing there most of her lifetime. She was an avid Packers, Badgers and NASCAR fan. She loved to put puzzles together and enjoyed adult coloring books.

Junie will be deeply missed by her three sons, Kelly (Julie) Belin of Linden, Va., Korry (Julie) Belin of Lake in the Hills, Ill., Kerry Belin of Azle, Texas; loving grandchildren, Katelyn (Matthew) Herbaugh, Matthew Belin, Joshua (Katie) Belin and Christopher Belin; adoring great-grandsons, Kenneth and Benjamin; and her sister, Joyce Rasmussen of Fox Lake. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.