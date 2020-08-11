Bella, Thomas F.

Thomas was born in Berlin on Dec. 9, 1932 to George and Theresa Seaman Bella. He graduated from Berlin High School. From 1953 to 1957, Thomas served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Thomas proudly was among the veterans that participated in the Honor Flight of Wisconsin for Korean veterans. After his time in the service, Thomas returned to the States and became a police officer with the Berlin Police Department. He married Gloria June Buetow on Nov. 22, 1953 and the couple moved to Waupun where he then worked as a correctional officer and armory officer at the Waupun Correctional Institution until his retirement. Thomas loved trap shooting and was an avid hunter with family and friends. He was a dedicated member of Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun.