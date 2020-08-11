Bella, Thomas F.

WAUPUN - Loving Husband, Father, Servant of God, and Patriot, Thomas F. Bella, 87, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 6, 2020 at Waupun Memorial Hospital.
Thomas was born in Berlin on Dec. 9, 1932 to George and Theresa Seaman Bella. He graduated from Berlin High School. From 1953 to 1957, Thomas served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Thomas proudly was among the veterans that participated in the Honor Flight of Wisconsin for Korean veterans. After his time in the service, Thomas returned to the States and became a police officer with the Berlin Police Department. He married Gloria June Buetow on Nov. 22, 1953 and the couple moved to Waupun where he then worked as a correctional officer and armory officer at the Waupun Correctional Institution until his retirement. Thomas loved trap shooting and was an avid hunter with family and friends. He was a dedicated member of Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun.
Thomas is survived by Gloria, his wife of 62 years along with his two daughters, Dawn (James) Neevel and Dr. Deborah (Edward) Scuglik. He is survived by three grandchildren, Melissa Neevel (Joe Piekarski), Dustin (Courtney) Neevel, and Jennifer Scuglik (fiance Doug); and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Bella and Barbara Cluppert.
Private family services will be held.
Werner- Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)