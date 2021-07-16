Belligan, Maia

CEDARBURG - Maia Belligan, 27, of Cedarburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 9, 2021.

A private family memorial gathering for Maia will be held at a later date at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Mayville.

Maia was born on July 28, 1993, the daughter of Greg Connor and Rebecca Belligan, in St. Louis Park, Minn. She attended Waupun High School in Waupun, Wis., as well as Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, Minn.

Maia was a caring, intuitive, strong and beautiful young woman. She had a great sense of humor and a smile that could light up a room, when she chose to share it. She liked spending time outdoors riding ATVs, snowmobiling, and fishing. She also enjoyed traveling and seeing new sights. She loved seeing the ocean and soaking up the sun on the beaches in Florida.

Maia had a special way with animals. She was kind and compassionate towards them and loved working with and taking care of all animals, especially dogs and horses. She spent many years helping to take care of horses, attending horse camps, and training to be a counselor at a horse camp. Maia was often given the animals that were difficult to work with because she had a knack for gaining their trust and reassuring them.