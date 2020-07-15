Beloungy, Sheila M.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE – Sheila M. Beloungy, age 70, of Portage, passed away peacefully at SSM Health – St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Sheila was born on Dec. 6, 1949, in Reedsburg, Wis., the daughter of Clarence and Avis (Smith) De Mars. Her love for children led to a calling in which she opened her own daycare. Sheila provided daycare for many families over many years. Sheila was a spectacular cook and loved baking for friends and family.

She is survived by her children, Debra (Jeff) Hardman of Des Moines, Iowa, Mark (Hope) Beloungy of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Sayers and Silas; mother, Avis De Mars-Roessler of Baraboo, significant other John Olson of Portage; siblings, Darrell (Ellen) De Mars of Reedsburg, Dave (Bev) De Mars of Waunakee, Steve (Donna) De Mars of Denzer, Dennis (Karen) De Mars of Baraboo, Sandra De Mars of Madison, Ron (Lori) De Mars of Adams, Bill (Cindy) De Mars of Pardeeville, Rick (Becky) De Mars of Baraboo, Lori (Bill) Dickman of Portage, Bob (Chris) De Mars of Baraboo; many nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence De Mars.