Beloungy, Sheila M.
0 entries

Beloungy, Sheila M.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE – Sheila M. Beloungy, age 70, of Portage, passed away peacefully at SSM Health – St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Sheila was born on Dec. 6, 1949, in Reedsburg, Wis., the daughter of Clarence and Avis (Smith) De Mars. Her love for children led to a calling in which she opened her own daycare. Sheila provided daycare for many families over many years. Sheila was a spectacular cook and loved baking for friends and family.

She is survived by her children, Debra (Jeff) Hardman of Des Moines, Iowa, Mark (Hope) Beloungy of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Sayers and Silas; mother, Avis De Mars-Roessler of Baraboo, significant other John Olson of Portage; siblings, Darrell (Ellen) De Mars of Reedsburg, Dave (Bev) De Mars of Waunakee, Steve (Donna) De Mars of Denzer, Dennis (Karen) De Mars of Baraboo, Sandra De Mars of Madison, Ron (Lori) De Mars of Adams, Bill (Cindy) De Mars of Pardeeville, Rick (Becky) De Mars of Baraboo, Lori (Bill) Dickman of Portage, Bob (Chris) De Mars of Baraboo; many nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence De Mars.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, Wis., on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. In order to maintain social distancing standards, 50 people at a time will be allowed inside the funeral home. Masks are required and will be provided as needed. Inurnment will be private.

Please dress appropriately for the weather, choosing bright colors rather than black

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

Beloungy, Sheila M.

Sheila M. Beloungy

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News