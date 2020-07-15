Beloungy, Sheila M.

PORTAGE – Sheila M. Beloungy, age 70, of Portage, passed away peacefully at SSM Health – St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Sheila was born on Dec. 6, 1949, in Reedsburg, Wis., the daughter of Clarence and Avis (Smith) De Mars. Her love for children led to a calling in which she opened her own daycare. Sheila provided daycare for many families over many years. Sheila was a spectacular cook and loved baking for friends and family.
She is survived by her children, Debra (Jeff) Hardman of Des Moines, Iowa, Mark (Hope) Beloungy of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Sayers and Silas; mother, Avis De Mars-Roessler of Baraboo, significant other John Olson of Portage; siblings, Darrell (Ellen) De Mars of Reedsburg, Dave (Bev) De Mars of Waunakee, Steve (Donna) De Mars of Denzer, Dennis (Karen) De Mars of Baraboo, Sandra De Mars of Madison, Ron (Lori) De Mars of Adams, Bill (Cindy) De Mars of Pardeeville, Rick (Becky) De Mars of Baraboo, Lori (Bill) Dickman of Portage, Bob (Chris) De Mars of Baraboo; many nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence De Mars.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, Wis., on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. In order to maintain social distancing standards, 50 people at a time will be allowed inside the funeral home. Masks are required and will be provided as needed. Inurnment will be private.
Please dress appropriately for the weather, choosing bright colors rather than black
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)