Belsky, Joseph "Joe"

KENDALL - Joseph "Joe" Belsky went to be with his Lord Jesus, peacefully at his home, on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. He was born on July 16, 1935, to the late Thomas and Loretta (Betts) Belsky. He was baptized at St. Patrick's Church in Mauston. His early years were spent in the Mauston area. When he was 9, he and his family moved to a farm south of New Lisbon. He attended schools in New Lisbon and graduated in 1953. Joe furthered his education at Juneau County Normal School and received his teaching degree. It was there that he met and married his soulmate, Joan Anderson of Wilton.

Joe taught school for two years, first at Hoile County School, Mauston, and the second year at Hustler Grade School as principal while also teaching the upper grades combined.

In 1961 he and his wife, Joan, and three sons moved to Kenosha, where Joe was employed by American Brass. He became an accomplished technical sales representative. Joe was known for his strong communication skills.

In 1993, the Brass closed in Kenosha. Joe was given the opportunity to move to Seattle, where he worked for Alaskan Copper and Brass. Joe and Joan both retired after seven years there. When they were not working they enjoyed exploring the beautiful state of Washington. They felt blessed when family came to visit and explore with them.