Belter, Art

KEWAUNEE - Art Belter, age 89, of Kewaunee, entered his eternal home in heaven on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. He was born in Brandon, Wis., to the late Henry and Viola (Ruenger) Belter.

He graduated from Beaver Dam High School and shortly after he entered the military, serving in the U.S. Army. He did a two-year tour in Korea.

Arriving back in the U.S. he started his career in the grocery business, later on becoming the owner of Art's IGA in Kewaunee for 12 years. He was a dedicated Chamber of Commerce member who was instrumental in starting Kewaunee's Annual Christmas Parade.

He stayed in the retail business, selling Lakeside Foods products (and his famous pickled eggs) until retiring at age 81.

He loved golfing, bowling, watching the Packers, playing cards, and socializing, back in the day, at Tiger's Bar. For anyone that knew Art, you could visit him anytime of the year to find his Christmas tree displayed year-round. The family fondly remembers his annual Packers (bee-fest) parties at his house on Dodge Street. You never knew who was going to show up.

Art was a devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church in Kewaunee.