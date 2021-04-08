Belter, Art

KEWAUNEE - Art Belter, age 89, of Kewaunee, entered his eternal home in heaven on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. He was born in Brandon, Wis., to the late Henry and Viola (Ruenger) Belter.
He graduated from Beaver Dam High School and shortly after he entered the military, serving in the U.S. Army. He did a two-year tour in Korea.
Arriving back in the U.S. he started his career in the grocery business, later on becoming the owner of Art's IGA in Kewaunee for 12 years. He was a dedicated Chamber of Commerce member who was instrumental in starting Kewaunee's Annual Christmas Parade.
He stayed in the retail business, selling Lakeside Foods products (and his famous pickled eggs) until retiring at age 81.
He loved golfing, bowling, watching the Packers, playing cards, and socializing, back in the day, at Tiger's Bar. For anyone that knew Art, you could visit him anytime of the year to find his Christmas tree displayed year-round. The family fondly remembers his annual Packers (bee-fest) parties at his house on Dodge Street. You never knew who was going to show up.
Art was a devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church in Kewaunee.
Art had a wonderful opportunity to be part of the Old Glory Honor Flight, which took U.S. Veterans to Washington, D.C. He was also planning to attend the "Return to Korea" trip with his grandson, but it was postponed.
Survivors include his children, Bruce Belter, Green Bay, Sandy (Greg) Hlinak, Kewaunee, Brian Belter, Green Bay, Bob Belter (special friend, Wendy), Seymour, Jason (Jill) Belter, Kewaunee, Sandi (Dave) Christman, Kewaunee, Chris Brull, New Jersey, and Amanda Jean Streeter, Wyoming; and grandchildren, Emily (Simeon) Tszetaov, Matthew Hlinak, Jessie (Tyler) Campbell, David Hlinak, Jacob (Alica) Hlinak, Adam Belter, David Belter, Jenny (Robert) Hudson, Brooke Belter, Dylan Belter, Kayla Belter, Victoria Belter, Jared Christman, and Craig (Kenzie) Christman. He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren; former wife, Joyce; many nieces, nephews, and good friends; and his very special friend, Evelyn Shimp. Evelyn was brave enough to travel the country with him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mabel Belter, Audrey (Glenn) Bingenheimer, and Ardis Galbacth; brothers, Gordon (Betty) Belter and Curtis Belter; former wife, Carol; and stepson, John Brull.
Friends may call at BUCHANAN FUNERAL HOME in Kewaunee for visitation on Sunday, April 11 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Gary Stangland will preside over the service. Military rites will follow the service. The family invites you to attend a meal at Immanuel Lutheran Church fellowship hall thereafter.
The family would like to send out a special thank you to nurse, Paula, with Almost Home; and Unity Hospice for the special care Art received from nurses, Leah and Crystal.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established at the funeral home for the Veterans Association.
Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.
