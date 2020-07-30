Benak, Antoinette Veronica "Toni"

SOUTH RANGE - Antoinette "Toni" Veronica Benak, of South Range, Wis., was born July 20, 1926 to Adam and Mary Balacavage in Custer, Mich. She passed into the arms of our Lord July 28, 2020.
As a youngster she kept herself busy helping with the family farm and taking care of animals. She attended Custer High School and shortly thereafter she met Joe Benak, the love of her life. They married April 19, 1947 and built a house in Montague, Mich., affectionately known by our family as the “pink house.” They had four children. They enjoyed their new home, but soon set their sights on South Florida for the opportunities it might provide. They moved to Jupiter, Fla. and eventually moved onto Miami where Toni worked for the Post Office and Joe went to work for Eastern Airlines. They enjoyed flying all over the world. When retirement time came they enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren and eventually moved to Rio, Wis. where they had a small hobby farm. Toni was a true nature lover. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening and canning vegetables. But she mostly enjoyed traveling the country with Joe in their motorhome. They later moved to Portage, Wis. where they enjoyed many rides to the river in the "gator" with their dog Buddy. They eventually moved to South Range, Wis. to stay close to family.
Toni will mostly be remembered for the special love she shared with Joe, her sense of humor, and her love of nature.
Toni is survived by her daughters Mary (Richard) Becker, Barb (Pat) Bergstrom; grandchildren, Joe Benak, Alex Benak, PJ (Kari) Bergstrom and April (Kevin) Kauffman; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Benak.
Toni was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband Joe; sons, Joseph and Edward; grandson, Corey Bergstrom; sisters, Agnes, Eva, Alice, Frances and Veronica; brother Anthony; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Chrisitian Burial will be held Monday, August 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rio with Father Bala Eturi presiding. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with social distancing guidelines and precautions will be held from 9:30 AM until 10:30 a.m. at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
