Joseph Edward Benak, 93, of South Range, formerly of Rio, passed into the arms of our Lord Oct. 25, 2019.
Joe was born in Chicago, Ill., to Vincent and Barbara Benak, where his family owned and operated Benak’s Fruits and Vegetables. As a teenager, Joe and his family moved to Scottville, Mich. to try their luck at farming. With hard work and determination, Joe became a skilled, self-taught, farmer. It was there that he met the love of his life, Antoinette Balcavage. Joe and Toni married and settled in Mich. where they had four children. They moved to Florida in 1963, where Joe worked for Eastern Airlines. Joe and Toni enjoyed traveling all over the world. In 1990, Joe and Toni returned to the Midwest and enjoyed their retirement years together.
You have free articles remaining.
Joe is survived by his wife, Toni; daughters, Mary (Richard) Becker and Barb (Pat) Bergstrom; grandchildren, Patrick J. Bergstrom, Corey Bergstrom, April Bergstrom, Joseph Benak, and Alex Benak; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Benak; and many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frank and Jim; and his beloved sons, Joseph in 1969 and Edward in 2001.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rio with Father Balaraju Eturi presiding. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Rio. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 401 Angel Way, Rio. Our family is so grateful for the compassionate medical staff at Essentia Health, especially Mr. James Potter, PA who cared for Joe in his final years. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. GRASSE FUNERAL SERVICE in Rio is serving the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)