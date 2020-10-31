Bender, Erwin "Erv"

Erv was born Dec. 15, 1926, to William and Helen Bender in St. Louis, Mo. He joined the Navy in 1944, where he learned to be a baker. He married Elaine Blystad from Necedah, Wis., and had two children, Joyce and Alan. In 1957 they bought the Bonton Bakery in Beaver Dam, Wis., and enjoyed a successful business for twenty years.