Bender, Erwin "Erv"
Bender, Erwin "Erv"

Erwin Bender

APPLETON - Erwin "Erv" Bender, 93, of Appleton, Wis., passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2020, at the Renaissance Assisted Living Facility in Appleton.

Erv was born Dec. 15, 1926, to William and Helen Bender in St. Louis, Mo. He joined the Navy in 1944, where he learned to be a baker. He married Elaine Blystad from Necedah, Wis., and had two children, Joyce and Alan. In 1957 they bought the Bonton Bakery in Beaver Dam, Wis., and enjoyed a successful business for twenty years.

Erv is survived by his son, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; daughter, Joyce; and many great friends and relatives.

Bender, Erwin "Erv"

 Erwin "Erv" Bender

Wichmann Funeral Home

537 N. Superior St.

Appleton, WI 54911

www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com

