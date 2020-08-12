Bender, James B.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELROY - James Bernard Bender, 73, of Elroy, Wis., died at home of pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

He was born April 30, 1947 to Bernard and Alice (Kozlowski) Bender. He graduated from Royall High School in 1966. Jim served in the Army in the Vietnam era with the 47th Mechanized Infantry. He was recently honored with a Quilt of Valor in a special ceremony. He took great pride in his country and community by dedicating many hours of service to the Elroy Legion in his retirement years.

He worked for Scott's Construction and then became an over-the-road owner-operator truck driver. He retired from Martin Milk Service & Warehousing in 2007.

Prior to retirement he purchased a small farm just outside of Elroy. He enjoyed spending the day there getting nothing done all day with his grandkids.