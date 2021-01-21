Bender, Keith Allen

BARABOO - Keith Allen Bender, age 86, of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Keith, son of Lloyd and Vera (Frambs) Bender, was born Oct. 11, 1934, in North Freedom. Keith worked as a carpenter for many years until his retirement. In his free time he enjoyed visiting friends at Jim's City Pub in Baraboo. Keith enjoyed his time while living in Donahue Apartments in Baraboo.

He is survived by his brother, Jim (Sandy) Bender of North Freedom; children, Connie Young of Rice Lake, Jeff (Colleen) Bender of Cameron, Wis., Kevin (Patty) Bender of Rice Lake and Mark (Erica) Bender of Mesquite, Nev.; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Wava (Merrill) Vertein.

A service will be planned in the spring. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Keith's niece, Cindy Haertlein, for all that she did for her uncle. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.