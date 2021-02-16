Bender, Shirley Ann (Cross)

BARABOO - Shirley Ann (Cross) Bender, 78, passed away Feb. 11, 2021, at UW Hospital.

Shirley was born Jan. 2, 1943, in Buffalo Township, Ill., to Alvan and Gladys (Shellhouse) Cross. She grew up in Polo, Ill., and graduated from Polo High School. On April 4, 1964, she married her lifelong love, Sid Bender. They had two children, Sheila and Charles.

She is survived by her husband, Sid; siblings, Goldie Cross, Dave Bender, and Joanne Way; daughter, Sheila (Scott) Donaldson; grandchildren, Kassandra Donaldson and Noah (Ashley) Donaldson; great-grandchildren, Alia, Nora, Kira, Rae, and Milo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley enjoyed family outings, friends, gardening and canning, playing cards, listening to rock and roll and country music, baking, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and the Green Bay Packers. Shirley and Sid lived in Polo, Ill., and Monroe, Wis., and moved to Baraboo, Wis., in 1985. Shirley was a homemaker and worked for the Green County School District, Fish Building Supply and Hilldale Veterinary Hospital.