Bender, Shirley Ann (Cross)

BARABOO - Shirley Ann (Cross) Bender, 78, passed away Feb. 11, 2021, at UW Hospital.
Shirley was born Jan. 2, 1943, in Buffalo Township, Ill., to Alvan and Gladys (Shellhouse) Cross. She grew up in Polo, Ill., and graduated from Polo High School. On April 4, 1964, she married her lifelong love, Sid Bender. They had two children, Sheila and Charles.
She is survived by her husband, Sid; siblings, Goldie Cross, Dave Bender, and Joanne Way; daughter, Sheila (Scott) Donaldson; grandchildren, Kassandra Donaldson and Noah (Ashley) Donaldson; great-grandchildren, Alia, Nora, Kira, Rae, and Milo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley enjoyed family outings, friends, gardening and canning, playing cards, listening to rock and roll and country music, baking, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and the Green Bay Packers. Shirley and Sid lived in Polo, Ill., and Monroe, Wis., and moved to Baraboo, Wis., in 1985. Shirley was a homemaker and worked for the Green County School District, Fish Building Supply and Hilldale Veterinary Hospital.
Shirley traveled to Kaiserslautern, Germany, to meet Sid in the fall of 1964 where he was stationed for the U.S. Army. She loved telling stories about their time in Germany. Other places they visited included France, Netherlands, Holland, Maine, Idaho, Kentucky, Tennessee, Kansas, Arizona, and Branson, Mo.
A celebration of life event will be held Saturday, Feb. 27 at the BARABOO ARTS BANQUET & EVENTS CENTER from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., 323 Water Street, Baraboo, WI. Social distancing and masking will be practiced. Masks will be available at the front door for those lacking one. A light lunch will be served. Remembrances can be made in the form desired by friends and family. All Packers fans are encouraged to wear your favorite Green Bay Packers gear. Shirley loved her home team.
