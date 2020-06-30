Benedict, Susan Margo

Susan was born to Robert W. and Margaret Fenske in 1943 in Berlin, Wis. She tried her best to stay out of mischief, but didn't always succeed - in her early years she managed to lead her sister to her father's classroom to give him mud pies, paint the neighbor's dog red, and wash carrots in the toilet for a family party. The family followed her dad's appointments as coach, principal, and superintendent throughout Wisconsin: Berlin, Hammond, Westfield, and Wisconsin Dells. But it was in secondary school that Susan hit her stride. She won numerous awards in academics, music and leadership while being a Wisconsin Dells kid: babysitting, stocking shelves, soda jerking, sales person, and waitressing. Susan was especially active in grade school and high school but was relegated to playing basketball, football, and volleyball with the neighborhood boys in the summer and after school as girls weren't yet able to participate in school athletics. Susan started dancing the jitterbug each day after school when American Bandstand was on TV. This was an activity she loved to do throughout her life.